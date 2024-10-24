Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues Earnings Results

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.940 EPS.

ESRT stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

