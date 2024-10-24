Energi Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $377,068.89 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00039583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,051,035 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.