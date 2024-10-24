Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 163362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.17.

The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVA. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,323,526.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

