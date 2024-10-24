Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $76.19 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,603,835,397 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,603,835,396.6927843. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9998945 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $88,748,857.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

