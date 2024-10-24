Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.09 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.34). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.29), with a volume of 121,946 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
In other news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £2,111.20 ($2,741.11). 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.
