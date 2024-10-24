Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $347,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.16. 29,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,994. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.