First Digital USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $4.54 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,631,191,729 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,631,191,728.78. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99894001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $4,676,716,960.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

