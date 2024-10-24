First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Medpace were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Medpace by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $330.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.00 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

