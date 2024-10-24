First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. CAVA Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $138.12.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at $88,196,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

