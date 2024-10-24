First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,071 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $2,174,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:APH opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

