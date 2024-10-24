First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 5,841 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.