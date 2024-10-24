FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.39. 23,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.03. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at $568,206,443.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

