Flutter Entertainment plc, a company incorporated in Ireland with a Commission File Number of 001-37403, made an official regulatory disclosure on October 24, 2024. Via the Regulatory News Service in London, the company issued an announcement titled the RNS Announcement. This release pertained to the submission of a notification on Standard Form TR-1 (Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings). The specific details of this notification are contained in Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing.

The purpose of the RNS Announcement was to adhere to the disclosure requirements established by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This strategic move aimed at maintaining transparency and compliance within the regulatory framework.

Additionally, as part of its regulatory obligations, Flutter Entertainment plc included Exhibit 104, which consists of the cover page of the Current Report on Form 8-K formatted in Inline XBRL.

Edward Traynor, the Group Company Secretary, signed off on behalf of Flutter Entertainment plc in line with the stipulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As per the requirements, this report was officially signed on October 24, 2024.

These recent developments underline Flutter Entertainment’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent communication practices within the financial markets.

