Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
