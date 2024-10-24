Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Fortinet stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock worth $6,790,149 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

