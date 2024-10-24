FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Stifel Canada

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the mining company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.91.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE:IMG opened at C$8.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

