FY2025 EPS Estimate for Eldorado Gold Increased by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 989,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 239,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.