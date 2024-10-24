GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.

GATX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,186. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $100.67 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.65.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

