GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47. GATX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-7.700 EPS.

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.87. 26,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,583. GATX has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

