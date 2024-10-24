GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
