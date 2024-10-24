GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

