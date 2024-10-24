General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $322.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GD. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.47.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.12. 170,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,577. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $236.58 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.55. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.