Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 518587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $4,216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

