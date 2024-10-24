Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.33-$23.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,770. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

