Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. 13,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Geodrill Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
