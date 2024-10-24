Gibson Energy Q3 EPS Estimate Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a C$28.50 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.58. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.33 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Further Reading

