Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 13,104 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.