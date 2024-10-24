Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $150.98 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

