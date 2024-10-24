Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $1.46 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after buying an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

