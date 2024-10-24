Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $2.29 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

