Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 20500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.