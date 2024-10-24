Grassi Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

