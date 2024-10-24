Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. Great Ajax had a negative net margin of 181.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AJX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

