Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

