Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

