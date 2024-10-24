Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

