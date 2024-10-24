Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 289,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

