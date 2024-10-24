Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $576.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

