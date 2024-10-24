Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

