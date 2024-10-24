Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

