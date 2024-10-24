Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 15,315 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 1.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FOX by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $2,379,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

