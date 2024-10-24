Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 734 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10,227.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 621,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

GEHC stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

