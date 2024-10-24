Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 211,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

