Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 5,857 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $10.36 on Thursday, hitting $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

