Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 8,372 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

INCY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 23,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,067. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Incyte from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.