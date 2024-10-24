GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,367 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.8% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $564.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.16 and its 200 day moving average is $536.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

