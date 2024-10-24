GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Sells 215,064 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215,064 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.