Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 592,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 470,491 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Hafnia Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.00%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.