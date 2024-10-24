Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.04). 1,152,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 851,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.84).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halfords Group
Halfords Group Stock Performance
Halfords Group Company Profile
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.