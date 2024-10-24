Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Trading Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 157.20 ($2.04). 1,152,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 851,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £346.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,221.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

