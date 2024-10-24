Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY24 guidance at $3.65-4.05 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,881 shares of company stock worth $5,169,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

