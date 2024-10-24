Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 2,122,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,729,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

